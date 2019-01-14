Here's why Selsey tap water might be cloudy

Portsmouth Water has responded after concerned residents said their water had become cloudy and had a chemical smell.

Sharing their thoughts on social media, some Selsey residents told how they had stopped drinking their tap water due to its unusual appearance and smell.

A spokesman for Portsmouth Water, which manages tap water in the Selsey area, said they had not received reports of issues and said that routine samples and checks are carries out in the Selsey area as part of normal operational practice and chlorine levels were normal.

They said: "Drinking water can sometimes appear 'milky' or 'cloudy' when first drawn from the tap. This is usually caused by air and generally disappears after a short time. There is a really simple way to check whether milky white water is due to the released of dissolved air.

"Fill a clean glass with tap water and place it on the worktop. You will notice that the water clears from the bottom of the glass as the bubbles rise slowly to the surface. The effect can been seen in the photograph (above)."

They added that customers should call Portsmouth Water should they have any other concerns.