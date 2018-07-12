Heritage awards celebrate West Sussex architecture

The Sussex Heritage Trust announced Worthing-born architect Neil Holland RIBA ACA as the Sussex Heritage Person of the Year 2018 at their prestigious awards presentation at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe last week.

President of the Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont, DL, presented Neil with a trophy recognising his extraordinary contribution to architecture in the county.

His work includes the early 1970s commission to design the reception building for Sir Peter Scott’s Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust in Arundel, followed by numerous award-winning residential and other projects across Sussex.

Neil is also a successful and renowned artist, painting landscapes of the South East of England and focusing on his home county of Sussex.

His paintings and architectural drawings have been exhibited at the Mall Galleries, London and the Royal Academy.

Chairman, Dr John Godfrey DL, who announced the Award at the 20th annual lunch last Wednesday, July 4, said: “In his painting, as well as in his architecture, Neil celebrates the English landscape and the harmonious relationship between landscape and man’s use of it, especially in building design.

“It is for this reason, and for his outstanding contribution to the architectural landscape of Sussex over so many years, that he is awarded the Sussex Heritage Person of the Year 2018.”

This year the awards, which celebrated their 20th anniversary, saw 75 entries and 240 guests attend the ceremony on Wednesday, July 4.

President of the Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL, presented 24 award winners and 25 highly commended certificates at Pangdean Old Barn, Brighton, representing the highest quality new build, and conservation and rejuvenation projects across the two counties and the city of Brighton & Hove.

West Sussex saw a bumper year for Award winners, with 10 projects achieving an Awards

plaque. Winners included: The Gateway Project at The Weald & Downland Living Museum (submitted by ABIR Architects) – a new 850sq/m Gateway facility comprising entry, galleries, cafes and community spaces; Lancing College Chapel (submitted by Chichester Stoneworks Limited) for creation and installation of two new blind tracery windows which had been previously boarded up; and, Beacon Heights in Haywards Heath (submitted by ECE Architecture, Worthing), a large scale residential project of 24 high quality apartments.

Craftspeople, were prominent winners in 2018, with four achieving the Building Craft Award for projects in West Sussex. Duncan Berry and Paul Grantham both achieved an Award for flintwork to private homes, alongside Andrew Holloway for the Green Oak Frame at the Weald &

Downland Living Museum and Sarah Mayfield for ceiling work at Borde Hill House. The judges said about Sarah’s work: “Sarah is incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about her decorative plaster work.

“Not only does she do surveys she actually does the work!”

Dr Godfrey DL, said: “The Trust continues to go from strength to strength, consolidated by the success of the Awards scheme. “

Full List of Awards

Building Craft Awards

Clarke Roofing for Roof at St Peter’s Church, Hamsey

Duncan Berry for flintwork on Nab House, Itchenor

Andrew Holloway for Green Oak Timber Frame at The Weald & Downland Living Museum Gateway Project, Singleton

Paul Grantham for flintwork on Westerton House, Chichester

Sarah Mayfield for Ceiling Work at Borde Hill House, Borde Hill

Commercial

The Haybarn, West Grinstead

Ecclesiastical

Lancing College Chapel, Lancing

Roof Repairs to Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Ashington

St Peter’s Church, Hamsey

Landscape and Gardens

Danegate House, Eridge

Large Scale Residential

Beacon Heights, Haywards Heath

Lavender Fields, Isfield

Wadhurst Place, Wadhurst

Mid-Scale Residential

Tobias Green, East Grinstead

Walkers Rest, Alfriston

Ship Street, Brighton

Public and Community

The Gateway Project at The Weald & Downland Living Museum, Singleton

Hastings Central Library, Hastings

The Kai Yong Yeoh Building, Brighton College, Brighton

Small Scale Residential

Marshalls Manor, Horney Common

Watchbell Chamber, Rye

Wellands, Laughton

West Street, Ditchling

The Sussex Heritage Person of the Year Award

Neil Holland RIBA ACA