Highfield School mum to take on marathon challenge for bursary fund

A Liss mum is set to run a marathon to raise money for a bursary fund.

Emma Smith is hoping to raise £6,000 for the Highfield Centenary Bursary Fund by running in this year’s London Marathon.

In 2007, Liphook-based Highfield School created an award scheme offering funded school places for children who would draw exceptional benefit from joining the school, perhaps as a result of less than optimal family or educational circumstances.

The aim of the fund is to broaden access to children for whom a Highfield education is likely to have the greatest impact on their academic and personal development and future life chances.

Emma trains at Highfield School once she has dropped the children off at the school in the morning - Highfield has 175 acres of land which makes it ideal for her training.

Emma said: “I see and hear the children while I run which is a constant reminder of what a happy, busy, special place Highfield is.

“We are very fond of the school and our children are so very happy there so raising money for the fund who are able to offer other children the opportunity to be part of the school community is such a positive wonderful initiative to be part of.”

Originally planning to run the London Marathon in 2018, Emma decided to defer her place after a trip ice skating with her daughters in February last year resulted in her falling over and breaking her elbow.

Emma said: “I was still determined to run but in March realised that training was just not an option and that I had fallen too far behind in regards to my fitness, so sadly the decision was made for me.”

It has been difficult for Emma to find motivation to start training again this year, as last year she was training with friends and hoped to run with them too.

This year, she hasn’t had that support so had to really stay focused and push herself especially on the longer runs.

Emma said: “I am following the London Marathon week by week training program which has been a fantastic resource and most importantly is keeping me on target and fit. The thought of running over the finishing line, receiving my medal and hopefully raising a good amount for the fund is what’s keeping me going.”

To sponsor Emma and help raise money for the fund visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EmmaSmith1974.

Highfield and Brookham Schools are a nursery, pre-rep and prep school for children aged 3 -13. To find out more about the fund, head to highfieldschool.org.uk/admissions/centenary-bursaries.