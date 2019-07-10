Historic buildings celebrated - The full list of Sussex Heritage Trust award winners

Historic buildings from across Sussex have been celebrated at the 2019 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards.

The 21st anniversary of the Awards scheme saw 98 entries complete at the awards ceremony last Wednesday at Pangdean Old Barn, Pyecombe.

There were a record 27 award winners including four building craft awards and 32 highly commended projects.

Dr John Godfrey, Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust said: “The increase in entries this year, from 76 in 2018 to 98, clearly underlines the regard and prestige which the awards scheme now commands, across the whole of Sussex, including Brighton & Hove, and much further afield.”

The awards are designed to highlight excellence in architecture and conservation work in Sussex, representing the highest quality new build, conservation and rejuvenation projects.

Building Crafts Award: sponsored by Pilbeam Construction - An example of high-quality work by a craftsperson or young apprentice using traditional skills or craftsperson or young apprentice using traditional skills or crafts. The award is given to the person rather than the project.

Category winners: John Hill, Dale Hill and Lewis Hill for lead work on the Quire Roof Project Chichester Cathedral.

Neale Watts, senior draughtsman, Oriel Window, Gilbert Scott Library, Brighton College.

Highly commended: Garden of Reflection and Reconciliation incorporating a WW1-themed chainsaw sculpture, Litten Gardens, St Pancras, Chichester.

Chris Manville, flint and brick work and hard landscaping flint barn, Warningore House, East Chiltington.

Luke Spencer, Green Oak timber frame, flint barn, Warningore House, East Chiltington

Commercial Award: sponsored by Savills - A non-residential project (eg, shops, offices and industrial) restoration, conversion or new build. Click on any image to view a larger version.

Category winners: Gravetye Manor Hotel, restaurant addition and kitchen refurbishment, Vowels Lane, West Hoathly.

The Old Post Office, 65 High Street, Lewes.

Wadhurst Park Estate Office, Wadhurst Park, Wadhurst.

White Horse Inn, The Street, Sutton.

Highly commended: Goodwood Champagne Bar, Goodwood Racecourse.

Oakhurst Studio, Horam, Heathfield.

The Gate House, Ashdown Business Park, Michael Way, Maresfield, Uckfield.

The Spa at South Lodge, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding.

Ecclesiastical Award - A restoration, repair, conversion or development scheme, which improves all, or part of an existing or former ecclesiastical building.

Category winners: St James Centre, Church Lane, Birdham, Chichester.

St Peter Ad Vincula, Wisborough Green.

St Peter’s Church, The Street, West Firle.

The Quire Roof Project, Chichester Cathedral.

Landscape and Gardens Award: Sponsored by The Earnest Kleinwort Charitable Trust -A reclamation or improvement scheme in an urban or rural environment, which restores an original feature or facility or creates a new one in a public or private area.

Category winners: Clinton Lodge, High Street, Fletching.

Restoration of the walled garden and surrounding area, Brightling Park.

Tickerage Mill, Tickerage Lane, Blackboys.

Large scale residential award: sponsored by Covers Timber and Builders Merchants - A restoration, conversion or new-build of more than ten units.

Category winner: Pegasuslife Hortlsey, Sutton Park Road, Seaford.

Highly commended: Alley Groves, Cowfold.

Highwood Mill, The Boulevard, Horsham.

Land At The Fridays, Gilberts Drive, East Dean.

Mid Scale Residential Award: sponsored by The Hans and Märit Rausing Charitable Trust

A restoration, conversion or new-build of two to ten units.

Category winners: Orchard Barns, Funtington.

Highly commended: Cambridge Farm, Cambridge Lane, Waldron, Heathfield.

Malthouse Hall 1 And 2, Cooksbridge Road, Cooksbridge.

The Vaults, Fullers Passage, Lewes.

Sussex Heritage Person Of The Year Award: sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery - The recognition of one person’s outstanding commitment to the heritage of Sussex.

Category winner: Terry Adsett FRICS

Public and Community Award: sponsored by Gatwick Airport Limited -A project which provides or improves facilities for the community.

Category winners: Halnaker Windmill, Mill Lane, Boxgrove.

Petworth House Tennis Court.

The Charleston Trust’s Barns And Galleries.

The New Bury Theatre Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks.

The Nugee And Winn Buildings, Eastbourne College, Old Wish Road, Eastbourne.

Oriel Window, Gilbert Scott Library, Brighton College, Eastern Road.

Venue On The Green Station Road, Forest Row.

The Volk’s Electric Railway, Aquarium Station And Visitor Centre, Madeira Drive, Brighton.

Highly Commended: Battle Railway Station Station Road, Battle.

Chichester Free School, Hunston Road, Hunston.

Small Scale Residential Award: sponsored by RH & RW Clutton - A restoration, conversion or new-build of one unit.

Brewhurst Mill, Loxwood.

Creek House, Bosham.

Replacement Seafront House, West Sussex.

St. John’s Street, Chichester.

The Suttons, Camber.

The Tin House Barn, Blackboys.

Highly Commended: 200 High Street, Lewes.

Coates Castle, Nr Fittleworth.

Cooden Sea Road, Cooden.

Cottage Garth, Hassocks.

Country Living, West Sussex.

Curls Courtyard, Ripe.

Flint Barn Warningore House, East Chiltington.

Greentree Hall Estate.

Hill House Passivhaus, Lewes.

New Build, Itchenor.

Sussex Square, Brighton.

The Annexe, Lewes.

Watcombe Cottage, Rye.

Wickham House, Poynings.