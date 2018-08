Plans have been submitted to turn the former Barclays Bank site in Billingshurst into homes.

Horsham District Council has received an application to demolish the existing building and build five homes and two flats.

The branch closed it doors last year.

Comments are invited on the Horsham District Council website by September 21.

