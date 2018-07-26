Horticultural Show promises Pimms along with plants at Sutton Village Hall

Sutton and District Horticultural Society Summer Show is set to return, bringing flowers, cakes, a raffle and Pimms to Sutton Village Hall.

Set to take place on Sunday, August 5, the show will be open to visitors from 2pm to 4.30pm with the usual tea and home made cakes in addition to the Pimms.

Prizegiving will be at 4pm followed by a raffle and auction of produce.

Along with the horticultural there are floral art and cookery classes and organisers hope many more juniors will be encouraged to enter.

Completed entry forms need to be in the ‘entry box’ at Hurst Cottage, Sutton by 6pm on Friday, August 3.

Entries need to be staged by 10.45am on the day.

Entry forms can be found in the Society Programme.

To get hold of a copy of the Society Programme, it is recommended that those who are interested contact Judy Seers on 01798 869765.

The Sutton and District Horticultural Society Summer Show follows the organisation’s Spring Show, held in April earlier this year, which, despite a dismal spring with very difficult conditions for gardeners, still saw entries for some of the horticultural classes.

The society also reported that there were more entries in the Junior Section than organisers had seen for a while and the cookery, photography, art and floral art classes were very well supported.

It is hoped that this support from the community will be continued into August as the society prepares to host its Summer Show.