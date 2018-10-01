Hot contest for ploughing trophies

The annual Petworth and District Agricultural Association’s ploughing match was hotly contested on Saturday by farmers from across the district.

The annual match, which took place at Ridlington Farm, Duncton, and was hosted by Mrs Pamela Gadd and Mr Andrew Gadd, was a great success, attracting 52 ploughmen competing for cups and trophies.

'Ploughing judges Matt Brown and Trevor Kennett assessing the furrows.

The seven classes ranged from vintage tractors with trailer ploughs to the latest modern tractors and ploughs.

The match was judged by a consortium of Society of Ploughman qualified judges from West Grinstead Ploughing Association.

Other competitions on the day included best bale of hay and corn in sacks from across the association and new for this year were domestic classes including best cake, won by Lisa Broadbridge and Tanya Tupper, and best home made liqueur won by Julie Edwards.

The youngest trophy winner of the day was three- year-old Arthur Tupper, who took home a first for his vegetable animal sculpture.

Evie Thomas with her animal entry at the event.

These classes created quite a stir and gave the judges a tough but enjoyable day sampling.

The ploughing was completed just before 1pm when competitors, farmers and visitors took the time to put the world to rights and enjoy a local pint before the annual lunch and prize giving, which was enjoyed by 160 competitors and guests.

Lady Egremont presented the prizes, accompanied by Lord Egremont, president of the association.

Neil Dallyn took the premier reversible title for the seventh year running and also won best ploughing by a farmer in the association and best ploughing with a reversible plough on the day and the association’s champion of the day winning the NFU cup.

Members of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution West Sussex Committee preparing the ploughmans lunch.

The open tractor ploughing was won by Geoff Burse, from Chichester. Best vintage ploughing was won by Peter Crockford, who was also champion of the day, winning the Baxter perpetual cup. The young farmer class was won by T Carter, from Loxwood, second was Joe Parkes and third Zac Fermor.

In the long service award for over 40 years of age Paul Effamy won the category for 38 years’ service at G Chandler Farming and in the under 40 years of age section Chris Vincent won for ten years’ service at R A Dallyn & Sons.

The McHardy cup for the best sample of corn was awarded to Charlie Wadey for his sample of winter wheat. William Tupper was awarded the Boxall cup for the best individual growing crop.

The Ted Green Fodder Cup for the most points gained in the ley classes, maize, brassica and clamp silage was awarded to R S Hancock and Partners.

Julie Austin at work.

The Dickhurst Challenge Bowl was awarded to G Chandler Farming for most points in all growing crop classes.

Corn in sacks and hay results: hard wheat: 1 Charlie Wadey, 2 G Chandler Farming, 3 B&L Dallyn; winter oats: 1 Rob Wilkins, 2 Simon Carter; Spring Oats: 1 T & W Tupper (Bignor Farms); spring barley: 1 T & W Tupper (Bignor Farms), 2 G Chandler Farming, 3 D H Tupper Farms; oilseed rape: 1 G Chandler Farming, 2 R Comber, 3 Malham Farms; rye and triticale: 1 Malham Farms; winter beans: 1 R A Dallyn & Sons; spring beans: 1 B & L Dallyn, 2 Simon Carter, 3 R Comber. Best organic crop: 1 R A Dallyn & Sons; best bale of hay: 1 Charlie Wadey, 2 K L Gadd & Son, 3 R A Dallyn & Sons.