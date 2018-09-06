Housing association apologises to Chichester mum-of-two left without hot water for weeks

Housing association Home Group has apologised to a Chichester mum who was left without hot water for more than two weeks.

Jasmine Sheehan, who lives in North Mundham, was also unable to bathe or shower her two children, who are both under five, due to a broken shower.

She said: “The service I have received from Home Group is absolutely disgusting.

“I was told I was not priority and I have two children under five.

“I’ve been without hot water for more than two weeks. It is terrible.”

The broken immersion tank causing the problem has since been fixed by an emergency electrician, and the housing association has offered an apology for any ‘inconvenience’ and ‘confusion’.

A Home Group spokesman said: “We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to Miss Sheehan and her family.

“Our repairs team visited the property to drain the immersion heater after a valve leaked.

“They replaced the top element but were unable to replace the bottom element at the time due to Miss Sheehan’s schedule.”

Home Group said they ‘promised’ Jasmine the work would be done on Tuesday (28th August) and ‘liaised with her to ensure that was the case’.

The spokesman added: “The out of hours team were judged by our contractor as being best placed to do the repair.

“If there has been any confusion as a consequence then we would offer our apologies.”

Home Group was due to fix the broken shower yesterday (Wednesday).

