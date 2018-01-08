Housing sites plan set out for parishes

Housing numbers for parishes in Chichester district have been laid out in documents set to be presented to cabinet members next week.

The site allocation Development Plan Document (DPD) is to help deliver housing envisaged in the council’s local plan and is undergoing slight revisions ahead of its adoption, scheduled for July.

Included are allocations for 860 homes in various smaller sites across the district, along with provision for five hectares of office space.

The DPD does not include the larger, strategic development sites such as Tangmere and Whitehouse Farm listed in the broader local plan.

Neighbourhood plans have been taken into account for the parish figures, as well as the number of homes that already have planning permission in that area.

Birdham is set for 70 new homes and Boxgrove 22. Bosham has an allocated site for 50 homes on land west of Highgrove Farm on the A259.

The parishes of Chidham and Hambrook and Donnington are set for the largest number of homes outside the city with permission given for 114 and 137 homes respectively.

Fishbourne is set for 64 homes, 49 of which have been permitted, while Hunston will gain seven more homes to make up its indicative housing number of 25 homes.

Southbourne, outside of the village, is to have a total of 55 homes, West Wittering 50, and Westbourne 28.

Following consideration by cabinet members on January 9, the DPD is to go before full council on January 23 to approve a final round of public consultation.

Revisions to the plan, which has been several years in the making, clarify the 245 homes in Chichester city will exclude student accommodation approved for Fishbourne Road.

No allocation has been made for Lynchmere following the removal of Sturt Avenue from the plan in March last year. Residents had strongly opposed the site over flooding concerns.