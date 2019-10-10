How to keep pets and animals in Sussex safe this bonfire night

Pet owners have been urged to protect their furry friends ahead of bonfire season.

With Halloween and bonfire night rapidly approaching, advice is being given about how to watch out for wildlife and protect pets across East and West Sussex who are often frightened by the loud noises from fireworks displays and parties.

Advising on all the ways pet-owners can keep their furry friends safe this year, Sue Woodgate, business manager at Drusillas Park based in Alfriston, said: “If you have animals there are a number of ways you can protect them both in the build up to bonfire and on bonfire night itself.

“We advise shutting small animals away and putting a blanket partly over their cage to muffle sounds and give them somewhere safe to hide from loud bangs.

You can also close your windows and curtains to help animals feel more settled at home.”

Drusillas Zookeepers also advise playing music or have the television on slightly louder to help dull the sound of fireworks, and to make sure animals such as dogs and cats are kept in doors and have access to areas to hide in i.e. behind the sofa.

Sue added: “We also want to make people aware of the risk posed to wildlife by having bonfires and firework displays. It’s not just your pets you need to be looking out for. Log piles, leaves and stacks of wood are ideal places for animals such as hedgehogs, toads and frogs to crawl into, so please check, check and check again that there are no small creatures nestled in your bonfire before you set it alight.”

