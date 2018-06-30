Hundreds raised in Tesco collection

Tesco Pulborough has been very working hard to sell second hand books in a bid to raise funds for the Billingshurst Macmillan Group.

Members of the Billingshurst Macmillan Group were delighted to receive the amazing sum of £491.48 from Tesco Pulborough from the sale of second hand books in their shop.

Mandy Chaffer from Tesco said that everyone had been very generous.

Billingshurst Macmillan Group would like to thank Tesco and all the shoppers for this donation.

The funds raised will go towards local cancer care and will be supporting a very worthy cause.