Hunston Village fete to embrace Goodwood Revival spirit

On Sunday September 9 from 1 to 5pm, Hunston Village will be reviving the past at its inaugural Hunston Vintage Fete and Tea.

The event is being held at Hunston Village Play Ground and has been organised jointly by Hunston Parish Council, St Leodegar’s Church and Hunston Community Club.

The event promises to offer something for every member of the Parish of Hunston and beyond to enjoy.

Joan Foster, chair of Hunston Parish Council, said: “I am so delighted to be heading up the organisation of yet another community event in our wonderful village.

“The Hunston Village Tea and Bake-Off in April bought so many members of the community together, we felt compelled to do it all again but this time outside and with a distinctly vintage theme to coincide with the Goodwood Revival event happening over the weekend.”

Attendees are invited to bring their own picnic to the event and of course – their teddy bear.

A prize will be given to the best dressed teddy bear on the day.

There will be a tea and cake tent, traditional fete games and stalls, children’s races, a vintage ice cream van and a display of classic cars and tractors.

A walking football competition will also be taking place throughout the afternoon with the final closing the event.

For more information visit www.hunstonparishcouncil.org.uk or find us on Facebook - Hunston Parish Council or Hunston Village Hall