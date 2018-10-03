IKEA granted approval for its first Sussex store

An artists' impression of the store
IKEA is coming to Sussex after planning permission was granted by a committee tonight.

Councillors on Adur District Council's planning committee voted to approve the controversial plans for Lancing in West Sussex this evening, a year and a half after the proposals were first announced.

As well as the furniture superstore and 600 homes, the proposal from New Monks Farm Development, a subsidiary of Brighton and Hove Albion FC, also includes the provision of a new roundabout on the A27, a country park, land for a school and a community hub.

