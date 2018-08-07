In pictures: Pride Festival and LoveBN1 Fest

Pop superstar Britney Spears took to the stage at Preston Park on what was the busiest Pride Festival ever on Saturday (August 4).

Other performers on the day included Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre and Louise, and there was plenty going on across the park with the Legends Cabaret tent ,new addition Queertown and much more.

On Sunday LoveBN1 Fest saw performances from Gabrielle, Jess Glynne and headlines Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Photographs courtesy of Brighton Pride CIC and Lucia Hrastic.

