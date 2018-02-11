Inspiring athlete’s school visit

Pupils at Bury Primary School enjoyed a special visit from para athlete Lizzie Wiliams.

The speaker and wheelchair racer spoke to the schoolchildren the morning of Monday, January 29.

ks180030-3 Bury Para Athlete phot kate Para athlete Lizzie Williams visiting Bury School.ks180030-3 SUS-180129-182834008

Thomas Moore, headteacher at Bury CE Primary School, said: “Lizzie approached the school and asked if she could share her experiences of growing up with a disability and the challenges this has presented her in school and in life. As a school we are always striving to promote the value of specific practise and a ‘want’ to be better in everything we do. We were therefore very keen to invite Lizzie in to talk about her own approach and how she is practising six days per week with the aim of reaching Tokyo in 2020.

“Lizzie gave a presentation to the whole school and then kindly agreed to stay and have an open discussion with our Key Stage Two children where they could ask any questions they liked. We had a lot of questions about the 70 bones Lizzie had broken and also some fantastic questions like, ‘Do you think that the people who bullied you out of the wheelchair tennis team gave you the hope and determination to achieve at a new sport?’ With Lizzie responding with the quote that ‘Pulling someone down will never help you reach the top’. Lizzie’s attitude to life is truly inspiring and was brilliant for all of us at Bury, staff and children, to see what we are all capable of if we believe in ourselves and are willing to put in the effort and practise.”