Instagram-famous dachshund rescued by Chichester firefighters

An Instagram-famous dachshund has been rescued by firefighters from Chichester.

Yesterday afternoon, Chichester Fire tweeted: "Unusual call for B Watch this morning, finding and releasing a small dachshund trapped in a dense field of brambles.

"Thorough searching and use of Thermal Imaging Camera meant ‘Noodles’ was found safe and well."

The dog, named Noodles, has almost 25,000 followers on Instagram. According to its profile, it was born on February 13, 2015 and lives in West London with its owner.

Sussex Fire Control said: "Glad the little celebrity pooch is safe and well and well done @ChichesterFire for helping find that #NoodleInAHaystack."

Firefighters posed with Noodles. Picture: Chichester Fire