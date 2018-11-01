International athlete makes his mark on a Pulborough school

Joy filled the faces of pupils from a Pulborough primary school, thanks to a visit by a famous athlete.

The children of Bury CE Primary School were put through their paces when Nigerian long jumper Ezekiel Ewulo, or ‘Zeeks’, visited this month.

Staff members and all pupils from reception through to Year Six were left rather tired but still smiling by the end of Zeeks’ short workout.

Children from the school’s on-site nursery, Little Birds, also came and joined the energy-filled visit, which saw people from the ages of three and 33 take part in every challenge Zeeks threw their way.

Exercises varied from steady Spotty Dogs to powerful press-ups.

Zeeks also spent some time during ‘break’ with children on the playground.

In particular, he dedicated time to showing one of the school’s reception pupils how to use the traversing wall.

Bury CE Primary School staff found Zeeks’ talks extremely useful for every pupil, as he discussed his challenging journey to becoming an international athlete - including the importance of always having a plan B, in case everything does not work out exactly the way you hope.

Bury CE Primary School, headteacher Thomas Moore said: “Zeeks was fantastic with the children and was a real inspiration for our many budding sports stars here at Bury.

“He listened to all of the children’s questions, including my favourite from one of our newest children: ‘So when are you going to become a superhero?’

“Maybe he already is and international long jumper is his disguise.”

Zeeks won his first ever medal in 2005 as a bronze medallist at the England Indoor Championships.

He has continued to win many medals over the years thanks to his talent for long jumping.

