It’s cheers to the new national park charity’s first fund raising partner

Award-winning South Downs brewery Langhams, based at Lodsworth, has renamed its best bitter after the national park, with 5p from every bottle of South Downs best bitter sold going to support the new charity which has been set up to support the national park.

The Langham Brewery is the first corporate partner for the South Downs National Park Trust, which was launched in October.

As well as relaunching the South Downs best bitter they have helped raise nearly £650 for the trust’s first campaign, ‘Mend our Way’, to fix broken sections of the South Downs Way, through ‘Live at Langham’ music events.

Julie Fawcett, chairman of the new South Downs National Park Trust, said: “Langham Brewery are award-winning local producers, based right in the heart of the national park – it would be hard to find a more a natural partner for our new charity.

“Look out for the new South Downs best bitter labels at stores and pubs in the area or buy it from the brewery itself.”

Lesley Foulkes, who co-owns Langham Brewery with James Berrow, said: “All of us at Langhams are thrilled to be the first corporate partner of the trust.

“Our friendly, award-winning microbrewery nestles in the South Downs and we look forward to collaborating with the South Downs National Park Trust to raise awareness of the fabulous countryside that surrounds us and to lead the way in raising funds to conserve the much loved South Downs Way for future generations.”

The South Downs National Park Trust is an independent charity but will be supported by South Downs National Park Authority staff for its first three years – ensuring funds raised can be focused on work in the national park.

The trust’s first campaign ‘Mend our Way’ is aiming to raise £120,000 for several special projects on a number of remote sections of the 160m national trail.

The trust is appealing to the 20,000 people who walk cycle or ride the length of the South Downs Way each year to help raise the much needed funds for the work.

South Downs Way trail officer Andy Gattiker said: “Each year as the erosion and mud gets worse, sections get more damaged and become harder to fix.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.