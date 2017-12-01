It’s Christmas party time at Midhurst and Petworth

It’s Christmas party time on the streets of Midhurst and Petworth

Christmas comes to Midhurst today from 6pm to 9pm with a host of seasonal fun. There will be music from Midhurst and Easebourne Primary Schools, Conifers School and the Salvation Army. Other music in the Market Square will include local musicians, the South Downs Ukelele Orchestra and the Fabulous Fug Band. Punch and Judy will be entertaining along with a comic policeman and a balloon sculptor.

Lord Cowdray will switch the Christmas tree lights on in Market Square at 6.30pm.

At Petworth there will be a packed day of entertainment from 11am to 8pm tomorrow (December 2). The highlight will be the lighting up of the Christmas tree in Market Square at 6.30pm.

There will be a live Nativity featuring Darcy the Donkey and the lantern procession will leave St Mary’s Church at 6pm.

Other entertainment includes the Father Christmas Grotto, model railway and children’s films upstairs in the Leconfield Hall. There will be live music, including a steel band, in High Street and Petworth’s famous ‘Live Windows’ will be on show from late afternoon.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.