Jack’s walk prepares for centenary event

Supporters of Petworth Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal will be setting off from The Noah’s Ark pub in Lurgashall this year at the start of their traditional Jack’s Walk on Saturday.

Once again the sponsored walk is being organised by John Rosser, who has done so since it was initiated by Jack Holloway – a Burma Star veteran – in 1998, to raise funds for the Poppy Appeal.

Walkers will meet at 9.30am at The Noah’s Ark for a 10am start and the charity trek will be around seven miles.

“The terrain is undulating in places but it is well within the capability of most adults and children,” said walk spokesman Jonathan Golden.

“All ages and dogs are welcome. We will return to The Noah’s Ark in time for lunch. John Rosser will be collecting orders before we set out.”

Last year the sponsored walk raised more than £2,300 and Jonathan said the Royal British Legion branch at Petworth hoped to be able to match the figure in the centenary year.

He asked supporters to ‘spread the word so that new walkers and supporters can continue this wonderful local tradition’.

He has set up a JustGiving page, https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jonathan-golden2 for donations.