Joining forces as volunteers improve Billingshurst footpath

Two community groups joined forces for the first time in Billingshurst to help improve the public’s access to the countryside.

The Wey and Arun Canal Trust midweek working party and the West Sussex County Council public rights of way volunteers came together on September 12 and 13.

The groups joined up to spend two days clearing vegetation around Rowner Lock and the public footpath to Loves Bridge in Billingshurst.

Midweek working party organiser Margaret Darvill said the 20 Wey and Arun Canal Trust volunteers and the 12 West Sussex County Council public rights of way volunteers all enjoyed working together.

She added: “The area is now much more accessible and the clearance work shows off the wonderful view of the canal.

“The initiative was so successful that we hope to make it an annual event.”

Their hard work across a mile of countryside now means the footpath is more easily accessible.

Their efforts ensure that walkers can better enjoy the stunning views of the canal offered from the path and bridge.

New signposts also help to mark the footpath routes clearly.