June Whitfield funeral: What to expect from the service

Dame June Whitfield's funeral service will begin at 12.30 today.

Between 150 and 200 people are expected to attend the service, which is being held at All Hallows Church in Tillington, Petworth and processions will take 'about an hour'.

A longtime friend of June Whitfield, who has links to Petworth, has paid tribute to the 'adorable' comedy icon in the wake of her death.

Speaking at the funeral will be June's granddaughter who will read the poem She is Gone by David Harkin, comedian Roy Hudd will also speak followed by, June's daughter and June's son-in-law. June is named on the order of service as June Rosemary Aitchison.

Songs expected to be sung at the service include the hymn Jerusalem and a version of Get Happy by Judy Garland.

A spokesman for All Hallows Church said: "I think it's about remembrance and its a celebration of her life. In a few months time there will be a memorial service which will be more of a celebratory affair."

The much-loved television star died on December 28 after a career spanning six decades.