Killer dog attack: Residents rally to help victim’s owner

Kind-hearted residents are rallying to help the owner of a pet Jack Russell killed by another dog in a horrific street attack.

The killer dog lunged at the one-year-old Jack Russell - named Nippa - seizing it from the arms of its terrified owner.

Police say the attack happened at the junction of Brookers Road and Station Road, Billingshurst, at around 7pm on February 14 when the killer dog - described as a brown pit bull type - ‘came out of nowhere.’

The attack has upset many local residents who have taken to social media to express their heartache and support for the Jack Russell’s owner.

And a fundraising collection has been organised to provide a memorial to Nippa or help with Nippa’s owner’s vet’s fees. Tina Mallory, who runs a Billingshurst Facebook page, said: “People are so shocked by what happened.”

She said many people had already come forward to make cash donations. The response, she said, had been ‘absolutely brilliant.’

A donation box has been set up outside Jengers Craft Bakery in Jengers Mead.

Meanwhile, other local residents have presented Nippa’s devastated owner with flowers and chocolates. They have spoken out on social media about their sadness and how their hearts go out to Nippa’s owner.

One posted: ‘RIP little doggy and condolences to this lady and her family.’

Sussex Police are investigating the attack and have asked any witnesses to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1114 of 14/02.