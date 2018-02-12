Kitchen gadget raises £14k for cancer charity

The leading Midhurst-based kitchenware company Dexam International Ltd is celebrating after raising a staggering £14,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support through donations from the sale of one of its kitchen gadgets.

The company made a donation for every Dexam Spiralizer – a spiral vegetable cutter – sold in the UK from September 2016 to December last year and raised £14,051.92 for the cancer charity.

Dexam director Roger Morgan-Grenville, who is well-known for his many fundraising challenges, has always supported Macmillan and the local palliative care services in Midhurst: “We are proud to have partnered with Macmillan through the spiralizer promotion and pleased to see it has delivered a fantastic sum of money to help people living with cancer,” he said.

“Cancer affects so many of us nowadays and this was a great way of raising funds as well as awareness about the support that Macmillan can provide.”

The Midhurst Macmillan Specialist Palliative Care Service, provided by Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, in partnership with Macmillan, last year marked its tenth anniversary.

During this time it has supported thousands of local individuals and their families.