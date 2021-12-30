Kitesurfer dies after incident in Bracklesham Bay

A kite-surfer has died after getting into difficulties in Bracklsham Bay yesterday (December 29), police have now confirmed.

By Sam Pole
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 10:59 am
Updated Thursday, 30th December 2021, 11:48 am
A helicopter was seen attending an incident at Bracklesham Beach. Pic: Eddie Mitchell.

Sussex Police said that officers were called to Bracklesham Bay at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, December 29 to reports of a kite-surfer in difficulties.

“Officers attended with paramedics but the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed, as has the coroner’s office.”

Air ambulances had been seen on the West Sussex beach at 3.03pm to deal with the incident.

Selsey Coastguard Rescue Team were called out at 1.20pm with Paramedics, Hampshire & Isle Of Wight Air Ambulance and Police also on scene.

