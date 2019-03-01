Lakeside Holiday Park inquest: Shane Gray's family hope their 'heartache' will lead to action

The family of a young dad who tragically drowned at Lakeside Holiday Park in Chichester say they are pleased that action is being taken.

Shane Gray had been working at the holiday park on a hot summer day last year when made the fateful decision to take a swim in one of the lakes, his inquest heard this week.

Emergency services were called to the incident last year but sadly were unable to revive Shane

Senior coroner Penelope Schofield said: “It is quite clear that we need to learn from Shane’s death and protect others. There is a risk to others, in particular young children.

After the inquest, Shane's partner Dannielle and brother Steven Cooper said they were glad the coroner was taking action.

They said: "We are glad that the coroner has seen there's a problem and is now taking action to ensure this doesn't happen to anyone else or cause distress and heartache to other families."

Shane's mum Poppy (right) and his grandmother outside the inquest court

They added: "It's been a very tough time for our families, but now we just want to have the record set straight about the loss of Shane so that there are no more rumours about his death.

"He and his partner have two young children that have got to grow up and will read and hear things about their father.

"The inquest has allowed us to understand the truth."

Dannielle and Steven also wanted to thank all those who had sent condolences and supported their families.

"It really means a lot and we are grateful," they added.