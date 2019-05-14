Large police response as man injures groin in Sussex town centre

There has been a large police response today after a man injured his groin in a Sussex town centre alley.

At 11.25am, the emergency services were called to an alleyway next to New Road in Littlehampton, near the Lidl supermarket, to reports of a man who suffered an injury to his groin.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident

It was initially reported as an assault by a member of the public, because the man, in his 40s, was bleeding and in need of medical attention.

The ambulance service sent two cars and an ambulance, and police sent several vehicles, including the police dog unit, and temporarily closed off the road.

When they arrived at the scene, it became clear that it was not an assault.

The man was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Pier Road in Littlehampton has been closed off

A cordon was erected around the alleyway, where images showed a large blood stain on the ground.

Police said his injuries are not considered to be life threatening, and were believed to be accidental.

Following speculation on social media, police confirmed the injury was located in the upper leg area of the groin, not his genitals.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with his injury.

Blood stains can be seen down the alley

The ambulance service said they left the scene at 12.20pm.