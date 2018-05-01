Last call for Moonlight Walkers!

Spacemen were out and about in Chichester as the countdown to this Saturday’s Moonlight Walk truly began.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is promising to pull out all the stops for the tenth anniversary of its famous nocturnal walk.

You can sign up online or on the night from 8.30pm. ks180202-3

It is hoping for 1,000 walkers to help raise a record-breaking £100,000 for the specialist end-of-life-care it provides.

Places are still available but the deadline for registering online is 5pm today (Tuesday, May 1) – but people can sign up on the night from 8.30pm at Westgate Leisure Centre.

There will be ‘Man on the Moon’ stations around the five or ten mile course and spacemen and cabaret performers who will help entertain the walkers were at the Cross on Monday.

“It will literally be out of this world this year as we thank everyone locally for supporting the Moonlight Walk over the years,” said CEO Alison Moorey.

Light shows and music will kick things off at 9pm at the Westgate Centre and luminous jugglers will also perform.

Register online by clicking here: https://stwh.co.uk/support-us/moonlight-walk-registration/