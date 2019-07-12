Last chance to admire the fields of Lordington Lavender in Chichester

Visitors have been flocking to Chichester this week to wander around the beautiful rows of lavender.

Nestled in the South Downs, Lordington Lavender was established in 2002 by local farmer Andrew Elms. After selling his dairy herd he was looking for a new way to diversify, deciding to plant up four acres of Mailette lavender - a French Provencal variety famed for its high quality oil. Lordington Lavender is open until this Sunday (July 14) between 10am-4pm and costs £6 per person (cash only) with under 16s remaining free. You can find out more about Lordington Lavender here.

People wonder around the beautiful rows of Lavender in Chichester on Thursday as temperatures hit 27 degrees.

The open week finishes on Sunday

Visitors can start their visit a tractor ride from the car park to the farm yard a favourite for the children.

Worth noting there is a steep and uneven slope to and in the lavender field.

