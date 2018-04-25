Live@Langhams to return in support of Autism Sussex

Live@Langhams is set to return to return to Lodsworth’s Langham Brewery this week.

On Saturday, from 7pm to 11pm, an evening of food, award winning ales and live music will be held in aid of Autism Sussex.

Brewery partner Lesley Foulkes said: “We feel that Autism Sussex is a tremendous local cause. Autism touches so many families in varying degrees and Autism Sussex coordinates and provides information; counselling and respite support for sufferers and their families.

“We look forward to welcoming the Petworth Youth Band, the melodic songstress Martha Bailey all the way from Oxfordshire, the fabulous Ed Goodale Band and the ever popular Watershed from Haslemere - not forgetting our surprise guest, Horatio the Cockney Organ Grinder, recently raised from the dead with his fiddle, who will be performing at 9.15pm.

“Plus we are pleased to welcome for the first time, Olly’s Fish Shack with his fresh local line caught fish and chip suppers .

“Entry is free to enjoy, but we would love folk to donate a coin or few please. So please dig deep. We raised £200 last year!

“There will be an excellently stocked bar with eight ales and local ciders - and the best fish and chips you’ve ever tasted!”

For more information, visit www.langhambrewey.co.uk.