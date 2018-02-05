Liverpool Ladies heading to Chichester in the FA Cup

Chichester City Ladies will host Liverpool Ladies in the last 16 of the Women’s FA Cup.

It comes after Chi’s win away to The New Saints in Sunday's fourth round as they progressed on penalties.

The game finished 1-1 after extra time, but Jess Lewry who scored the winning penalty to send Chi into the next round.

Charelle Kaselle scored the equaliser for the greens in the second half.

The victory was overshadowed by a nasty injury suffered by captain Emma Alexandre but she is said to be on the mend.

Chi have knocked out C&K Basildon, Luton Town in the previous rounds.

Liverpool progressed easily into the fifth round after they thrashed Watford Ladies 5-0.

The tie will be played on Sunday, February 18.