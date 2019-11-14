Lodsworth Larder celebrates a decade of being open

Friends and supporters celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Lodsworth Larder SUS-190911-212706008

The village came together for a big celebration on Saturday’ children’s activities, live music from Yukon Bass and stalls, as well as a barbecue which was provided by the Hollist Arms pub. A birthday cake was also baked by Miranda Gore Browne, who featured as a finalist on the first series of the BBC’s Great British Bake Off.

Lodsworth Larder, a community-owned village shop, first opened its doors in November 2009, after the village had been without a shop for 21 years. A village survey conducted in 2005 revealed strong support for creating a new store, the community then came together to make the vision a reality.

Local eco-builder and woodsman, Ben Law created an eco-friendly and sustainable building, working with local architect Val Hinde using timber grown two miles away. The £150,000 project has proved to be a great success and vital for the villagers giving them easy access for their shopping needs.

Larder spokeswoman Poppy Stanton Willis said: “The Lodsworth Larder’s 10 year anniversary is a fantastic achievement and testament to the army of dedicated villagers who volunteer everyday led by our amazing shop manager, Sheri Birch. With so many small rural businesses closing their doors, it’s vital that we keep supporting these social enterprises. Our village and surrounding areas would be so much poorer without our wonderful shop supporting local suppliers and keeping up community spirit. Here’s to another 10 years!”