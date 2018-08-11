‘Lovely day’ for all at the Sutton and District Horticultural Summer Show

Sutton and District Horticultural Summer Show was held on Sunday at the Sutton Village Hall.

The show had a number of classes, including horticultural, floral art, and cookery classes. Offering Pimms, tea, and home made cakes, the show hosted a prizegiving followed by a raffle and auction of produce.

Show secretary Judy Seers said: “We had a really lovely day. It was amazing to see so many entries in the horticultural classes. After the wettest winter and spring anything that had survived in the garden was then baked in the hottest, dryest summer for years ending with a torrential downpour and gales last Sunday! However, it was a lovely hot sunny day for the show and entries overall were up on last year. The Pimms tent was an extremely popular addition to the event and also provided a little much needed shade during the afternoon for tea and cakes as well as the Pimms. Terry Johnson was victorious in the Men’s only cookery class and Sue Dudman was the winner of the ‘People’s Choice’ bake, which was judged by the visitors in the afternoon. Sean Cemms tallest hollyhock had to be tied to the beams in the roof! After a glorious afternoon a very successful raffle was followed by prizegiving.”

Cup winners included Chris Dudman, who took home The Perpetual Challenge Cup, for the highest number of points in horticultural classes (vegetable), The Ray Challenge Cup, for the best vegetable exhibit, The GK Neale Memorial Challenge Cup, for highest number of points overall in horticultural classes, The Snipe Dix Trophy, for best decorative dahlia, The Lady Harding Davis Salver, for winner of the Master Gardener competition, Top Tray, and The Daisy Francis Memorial Trophy, for the most points in the dahlia section.

Molly Tupper was awarded The Lady Mersey Challenge Cup, for the highest number of points in horticultural classes (flowers), The Holland Challenge Cup, for best flower exhibit, excluding the floral art, Top Vase, and The Henry Tupper Tankard, for best rose exhibit.

The Symmons Challenge Bowl, for the highest number of points in the cookery classes went to Lisa Bonner.

Sue Dudman was awarded The Les Harland Memorial Trophy, for the runner up in the cookery classes, The Priscilla Burfield Cup, for the best cake, and People’s Choice.

The J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy, for the highest number of points in the floral art classes went to Anne Collis, who also took home The Ackner Trophy, for best exhibit in the floral art.

Winner of the Novice Class in Floral Art went to Sheila Bentham and The Howden Hume Challenge Cup, for the most outstanding childs exhibit went to Margot Collis.

In the fun classes, The Sir Walter Raleigh Cup, for to the winner of The Grow a Potato in a Bucket competition went to Judy Seers, and the best Fuchsia grown from a plant plug was awarded to Jacquie Winter.