M27’s Romsey Bridge opens ahead of schedule

Highways England has confirmed M27’s Romsey Bridge has reopened after work was completed ahead of schedule.

The bridge closure, between junctions three and five, was forcing some drivers to take 60 mile diversions, causing chaos to travellers heading in both directions.

Romsey Bridge on the M27 SUS-180930-171307001

Initially planned to reopen tomorrow (October 1), the news is sure to delight travellers who were potentially dreading an arduous journey over the next two days.

Highways England project manager Andrew Winson said: “We are pleased to say that the demolition of the western part of the Romsey Road bridge was completed ahead of schedule, so the M27 has opened earlier than expected. I would like to thank road users, residents and businesses in the area and along the diversion route for their patience while we carried out this important work.”





Romsey Bridge on the M27 SUS-180930-171328001