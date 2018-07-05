Major rail service disruption for Sussex passengers

Rail passengers across Sussex are experiencing major disruption this morning, with cancellations, alterations and delays of up to an hour.

The disruption is being experienced to Gatwick Express and Southern journeys to and from London Victoria, as well as Thameslink services through Streatham.

Passengers are being advised not to travel to London this morning as there is a very limited service and trains will be extremely busy.

A major fault with the signalling system has been affecting Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express train services since 10.30pm last night (Wednesday July 4).

The signalling fault is affecting one of Govia Thameslink Railways busiest mainlines and rail companies are actively working with Network Rail to resolve the fault as quickly as possible.

A statement on the Southern websites says: “Network Rail engineers have been working throughout the night to rectify the signalling issue, however this has been unsuccessful so far. Engineers will continue to work throughout the day with all available resources to resolve the fault.

“The root cause of the fault has been traced back to a power supply feed, linked to the signalling equipment which has failed. A generator has been sourced to isolate the power feed and is expected to arrive at the signalling centre later this morning. Once the generator arrives, the situation will be re-assessed.

“We anticipate disruption will continue until the end of service.

There is a very limited service running across the Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express network.

This incident also affects Thameslink services between Luton and Wimbledon which have been suspended until further notice.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express tickets are valid for travel on the following services:

Mutually across Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express via any reasonable route

South Western Railway between Portsmouth, Southampton, Wimbledon and London Waterloo

Southeastern between Hastings, Ashford International and London Charing Cross / London Cannon Street

Tramlink between Croydon, Wimbledon and Beckenham Junction

London Underground between London Terminals and Wimbledon

London Overground between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction / Clapham Junction and West Croydon

London Northwestern Railway between Watford Junction, London Euston and Milton Keynes Central

London Buses via any reasonable route

Great Western Railway via any reasonable route. Where possible, Great Western Railway will stop additionally at Salfords and Horley on their Reading to Gatwick Airport services

Metrobus between Gatwick Airport, Leatherhead, Dorking, Epsom, Redhill and Reigate on routes 21, 93, 100, 270, 281, 291, 400 & 460

Brighton and Hove Buses between Brighton, Lewes, Falmer, Newhaven, Seaford, and Eastbourne on routes 28 & 29

Southdown Buses between Oxted and East Grinstead via Edenbridge Town on routes 236 & 410

Compass Buses between Lewes, Uckfield, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells on routes 228 & 229

Stagecoach Bus on route 700 between Brighton and Portsmouth

Work is underway to arrange additional rail replacement buses at key locations to help assist with your journey.

The following buses are currently in circulation:

2 x buses at Oxted

1 x bus at East Grinstead

The following buses are expected to arrive on site by 8am:

1 x bus at Uckfield

2 x buses at East Grinstead

If you intend on travelling, you are advised to regularly check station information screens and journey planners as alterations will occur on a train by train basis.

Please also listen out for station announcements as late notice platform alterations are likely.

During this time if you hold a valid off peak ticket, you are able to use this for travel on peak time trains. First class is also declassified across the Govia Thameslink Railway network only.

How is this currently affecting the train service?

- Gatwick Express services are currently suspended.

- Eastbourne / Hastings and Littlehampton to London services will be cancelled or diverted via London Bridge where possible.

- Barnham to London Victoria services will terminate at Three Bridges where possible.

- Southern Brighton to London Victoria services will terminate at East Croydon where possible.

- Horsham to Sutton shuttles will run additionally where possible.

- Southern trains running to and from London Victoria will be cancelled and delayed. Where possible, services will divert via Crystal Palace resulting in the following stations NOT being served:

Balham

Streatham Common

Norbury

Thornton Heath

Selhurst

- Thameslink services between Luton and Sutton via Wimbledon are currently suspended. Where possible, additional stops will be added on for customers who require the following stations:

West Hampstead Thameslink

Cricklewood

Hendon

Mill Hill Broadway

Elstree & Borehamwood

Radlett

St Albans

Harpenden

Luton Airport Parkway

Luton