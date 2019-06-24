Man dies at National Trust car park in Petworth

A man has died at the National Trust’s Lavington Common car park in Petworth, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to reports of concern for a man at 7pm yesterday (Sunday, June 23), police said.

Police attended the car park at Lavington Common, a National Trust wood, where they searched the area and found a man, a police spokesman said.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, he was sadly declared dead at the scene, the spokesman said.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner is aware, police confirmed.

The ambulance service has been approached for a comment.

