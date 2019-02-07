Man living in Midurst care home dies from asbestos-related cancer

A man living in a care home in Midhurst died from being exposed to asbestos earlier in his life, an inquest heard.

Robert Harrison died on September 23 aged 83 at Pendean House Care Home in Oaklands Lane, West Lavington, Midhurst, having been diagnosed with mesothelioma in September 2017.

Pendean House Care Home in Oaklands Lane, West Lavington, Midhurst. Picture: Google Maps

The inquest heard how he may have been exposed to the hazardous material while working at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone, London, between 1981 and 1993.

He spent some time in the hospital basement with his work, where the pipework was lagged with asbestos.

Mesothelioma is a lung cancer commonly associated with the inhalation of asbestos particles.

Coroner Christopher Wilkinson concluded that his death was from an industrial disease.