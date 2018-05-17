Man’s mission to cycle hundreds of miles in memory of mother

A man on a mission is soon to be setting off from to cycle a 240 mile journey which will take him through Chichester.

Andrew Brown will start the journey from Gloucestershire to Kent on Saturday, May 19 in memory of his mother Barbara Brow and in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

#ProjectBarbara

The 240-miles takes in Bishop Otter College in Chichester where his mother trained as a teacher; across Sussex and into Kent where the family shared many holidays; then ending in Bishopsbourne, which is where Andrew’s mother taught for the first time.

Andrew has labelled the ride Project Barbara after his mother died last June, following several years living with vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The journey marks the start of the Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Action Week.

Andrew said: “It is a tribute to my mother and part of that is raising awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. It is a disease that slowly takes the person you love away from you.

“So, the ride is connecting me, my life now in Gloucestershire, with her via some of her fondest memories at college in Chichester and our family holidays in Sussex.”

Hastings and St. Leonard’s are two locations that hold a special place in Andrew’s journey as he spent many happy holidays there with his mother.

Andrew added: “The whole route is like a journey through moments of her life. That’s why I am doing it.”

Andrew has already raised more than £2,000. For more information, or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-brown135.