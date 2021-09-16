Man sadly dies in Petworth collision
A man has sadly died following a collision in Petworth yesterday (Wednesday, September 15).
A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, police have said.
Officers responded to reports of a collision between a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Ford Focus car on Haslingbourne Lane, near the junction with Grove Lane, around 1.15pm on Wednesday (September 15).
Sadly, the motorcyclist - a 48-year-old man from Woking in Surrey - was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car - a 58-year-old local man - was uninjured.
Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw the collision, or who may have seen two motorbikes travelling together in the area beforehand.
Anyone with information or any relevant dash cam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Redpath.