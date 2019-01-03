Man sentenced following death of 'the voice of Goodwood'

A man has been sentenced after admitting to careless driving, claiming the life of a Goodwood commentator.

Mr Tahir Mehmood from Grayswood, Haslemere pleaded guilty to the offence of causing the death of Mr Hope-Frost on March 8 this year by driving his vehicle without due care and attention at Guildford Crown Court yesterday (January 2).

Sergeant Eddie Ryan, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This sad story makes it clear that you should always pay attention when driving.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Henry's family as they continue to grieve."

Mehmood recieved a two year community punishement order of 200 hours unpaid work and a 60 day night-time curfew. He was also disqalified from driving with an extended re-test and fined £670 in costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Friends of Mr Hope-Frost paid tribute by setting up a just giving page to the journalist and broadcaster which has raised £110,683 — 291 per cent of the target.

Part of the Just Giving page reads: "Henry's family have been overwhelmed by the generosity and kind comments provided by friends, colleagues and so many more who simply enjoyed his work or were touched by the story. For everybody, it has come as no surprise that there has been such a social media storm of love for the legend that it HHF."

A spokesman for Goodwood said: "It was over 10 years ago that Henry’s dulcet tones first aired over the Goodwood Tannoy and since then he has become ‘the voice of Goodwood’, commentating at the events, presenting videos and writing for Goodwood Road and Racing. If Sir Stirling Moss was Mr Goodwood then Henry was a very well-deserved Media Master.

"It was because of his infectious enthusiasm that everyone was happy to work with him, which is a rare situation in a confined, claustrophobic commentary box. As well as trying to remember all his notes for the Festival of Speed commentary, and trying to say the right thing at the right time in front of tens of thousands of people, he would also be given certain words by the Goodwood team he’d have to sneak in without anyone noticing. Particular favourites were bouncing barnacles, quackers and cobblers. The former was picked up on Twitter so failed the test. However, it did provide Henry the proof he needed to show that he had said it.

"Henry will be sorely missed by everyone here and our thoughts are with his friends and family. We often talked about all the people he would have liked to interview who were no longer with us. I am sure he’s popping and banging his way up to Ayrton Senna, Jean Behra and Gilles Villeneuve as I write."