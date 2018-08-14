Man suffers minor injuries in Bognor street theft

A man was punched in the face and had his watch and money stolen as he walked along the road in Bognor, police have confirmed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking along Church Path, Bognor, around 10.30pm on Monday, August 6 when he was approached by a group of around five men, some of whom were on bicycles.

“The group demanded the victim handed over his tobacco and they stole his watch and money from his wallet.

“One of the suspects then punched the victim in the face and he suffered minor injuries as a result.

“The suspects were described as in their late teens or early 20s.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information, is asked to report it online at www.sussex.police.uk, or call 101, quoting 79 of 07/08.