Midhurst and Petworth Observer launches its 2018 community awards

Volunteers, sporting heroes and even the best local event in the area. The search is on for YOUR community heroes for this year’s nominees for the Observer series’ Community Awards.

Our readers are being invited to put forward their nominations for those people and organisations they think should be put forward for one of our awards community awards which recognises those without whom the Bognor Regis, Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth areas would be a much poorer place.

Categories include best fundraiser, charity of the year and the good sport award – ensuring a wide range of people and organisations are given the recognition they deserve. A shortlist of all the nominees will be published in the Observer after which readers will have the choice to vote for their winners.

These will then be revealed at a special awards ceremony which is taking place at the Butlin’s in Bognor Regis on December 6 hosted by Fred Dinenage.

The Observer’s communities editor Blaise Tapp said: “There are so many stalwarts of the local community who make our area the wonderful place it is.

“Our community awards are a real chance for us to really recognise these people and organisations and I would very much urge our readers to get in touch with their nominations.

To nominate someone for an award either fill in the coupon published in the Observer or visit www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/communityawards to submit your nomination via our website. The deadline to submit your nominations is October 6.

The categories:

BEST VOLUNTEER - SHIRLEY HENRY AWARD

Sponsored by George Ide

So many people give up their time for others to ensure that organisations can continue to operate, or pass on their skills and talents on to others.

BEST COMMUNITY PERSON

This is the person who is always asked to help and who always says yes. They could run a sports team, support vulnerable people or help organise events making our area a better place.

SUPER SENIOR

Age does not limit us and there is an army of retirees out there who inspire us every day. Whether it be because they work hard as a volunteer, take part in tap dancing age 99 or simply provide invaluable help and support, this category will uncover a worthy super senior.

FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR

All voluntary organisations and charities rely not only on their excellent army of volunteers but also on the fundraisers who support them. Do you know a serial fundraiser who is always looking for ways to give their support? Do you know someone with an inspirational story which set them on a fund raising course.

BEST COACH

Behind every successful sporting team or star there is a dedicated coach putting in maximum effort and hours to get the best out of everyone.

SPORTS TEAM OR SPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Do you know a team who have performed beyond expectations, shown commitment and determination, provided an inclusive environment or acted as role models.

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Sponsored by HRDept

Whether it be one amazing act of kindness or years and hard work and dedication, this award is for those who need to have their efforts recognised.

BEST COMMUNITY EVENT

Family fun days, fetes, free concerts and flower shows.... Without these non-commercial events our communities would be a duller place. Which is your favourite?

BEST LOCAL VOLUNTARY/CHARITY GROUP

Sponsored by Chichester Rotary

Playing an ever-increasing role in society, charities, community and voluntary groups are vital to the wellbeing of our local community so we want to celebrate their hard work.

CONTRIBUTION TO ARTS IN THE COMMUNITY

Sponsored by Great Ballard

We’re looking for people involved in community events, dance, drama, music, or any type of performance whether teaching, organising or performing whose efforts bring the arts closer to the community.

HERO TO ANIMALS

Helping those creatures who cannot help themselves, there is a dedicated army of animal lovers out there who care for our furry friends.

MINI HERO

Our younger members of the community have a real role to play and this award will go to a special child. It could be someone who has spent the year fundraising, it could be a volunteer or it could be a special youngster who has been a real inspiration to others with their own story.

OUTSTANDING BRAVERY

This could be someone who has refused to be beaten and shows determination to keep fighting against the odds. Courage takes many forms and we’d like to hear about people who deserve to be recognised.

OBSERVER AWARD FOR SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT

Sponsored by Rolls Royce

Chosen by the Observer, this award recognises the special achievements or effort by an individual or a group.