Midhurst braces itself for long-awaited road repairs

Midhurst is bracing itself for a fortnight of traffic chaos as major and long-awaited permanent repairs are carried out on Rumbolds Hill.

The mystery of the sinking road surface has been the subject of debate for nearly a decade and countless temporary repairs have been carried out on the busy carriageways which take A286 and A272 traffic through the centre of Midhurst.

Town councillors and residents have long called for permanent repairs and, after yet more potholes earlier this year, West Sussex County Council has announced the work will start on June 10 and take around a fortnight to complete.

But the desperately needed repair work is likely to cause traffic chaos in the town with a series of complex and long diversions having to be put in place.

The work also comes during the busy polo season when large horse boxes are a common sight through the middle of the town travelling to and from Cowdray Park’s polo grounds.

A county highways spokesman said: “The section of road is narrow, so will have to be closed to traffic and pedestrians from the A272/A286 roundabout to the south of June Lane. This is essential for the safety of both road users and the workforce.

“This is a key junction, between the A272 and A286, and, unfortunately, the road will have to be closed, with signed diversions in place.

“We can only apologise for the inconvenience this will cause but we will do everything we can to get the work done as efficiently and safely as possible.”

Pedestrians will be asked to use West Street and adjacent roads.

Businesses will be able to open as usual, although HGV deliveries at Rumbolds Hill will be subject to a signed diversion.

Vehicles entering off the A3 will be diverted via the A286 and those coming from the Horsham direction will take the A272.

Vehicles from the Chichester direction will need to approach the town via Petworth.