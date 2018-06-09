Midhurst Camera club show a sizzling success

The annual Midhurst Camera Club exhibition was held to great success, despite sizzling temperatures.

Held in Midhurst’s Old Grammar School on the bank holiday weekend, visitors enjoyed the nearly 300 photographs which were on display.

A further 150 photos were shown on two large HD TV screens adjacent to their café where visitors could sit, cool down with a drink and cake, and watch the projected images.

The photographs selected represented the best of the Midhurst’s Club’s 2017/18 season, which included competitions on a diverse range of set subjects such as, ‘Blue Mood’, ‘People’, ‘In the Churchyard’, ‘Intentional Camera Movement’, ‘Flora/Fauna’, as well as Open Competitions. Every member of this friendly club who had entered a competition this year had at least one of their photos on display.

During the exhibition the club’s Image of the Year was chosen by respected photographer Ken Scott ARPS, the winner being the club chairman Peter Jones with his ‘Pebbles in a Rising Tide’.

Each visitor was also asked to vote for their favorite photograph, and voting was brisk, with many commenting that the standard was so consistently high it was difficult to choose. However Mike Hughes’s ‘Crossword Puzzlers’ was a popular winner.

The images on display, the program of planned Speakers and workshops for the 2018/19 season inspired some of the visitors to join the club to learn, improve, and test their photography skills.

For more information about the club visit the website at midhurstcameraclub.co.uk.