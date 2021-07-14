Midhurst fire crews called to home of vulnerable person

A unit from Midhurst Station 43 was told about a smoke alarm sounding at an address in the town. Crews found the property 'heavily smoke logged' due to unattended cooking.

The resident was found safe and well.

A spokesman for Midhurst Station 43 said on social media: "W43P1 ordered to a call received via @ChiCareline to a smoke alarm sounding at a domestic property of a vulnerable person in the town.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

"On arrival crews found the property heavily smoke logged caused by unattended cooking. The occupier was quickly located safe and well. Crews ventilated the property using our positive pressure ventilation fan.