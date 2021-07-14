Midhurst fire crews called to home of vulnerable person
Fire crews were called to a vulnerable person's property in Midhurst last night (Tuesday, July 13).
A unit from Midhurst Station 43 was told about a smoke alarm sounding at an address in the town. Crews found the property 'heavily smoke logged' due to unattended cooking.
The resident was found safe and well.
A spokesman for Midhurst Station 43 said on social media: "W43P1 ordered to a call received via @ChiCareline to a smoke alarm sounding at a domestic property of a vulnerable person in the town.
"On arrival crews found the property heavily smoke logged caused by unattended cooking. The occupier was quickly located safe and well. Crews ventilated the property using our positive pressure ventilation fan.
"This Incident is an important reminded of the importance of having working smoke alarms. Have you tested yours? Have vulnerable family and friends got working smoke alarms?"