Midhurst firefighters called to woodland blaze

A woodland blaze in Liss has been extinguished by firefighters this afternoon (Monday).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one fire engine from Midhurst was called to the fire at Sandy Lane, Rake at 3:36pm.

A spokesman said 'approximately four acres of woodland' were alight.

Midhurst Fire Station said its crews were supported by firefighters from Liphook and Haslemere.

Its post on social media read: "43P1 and 43M1 along with Liphook Fire Station and Haslemere Fire Station have this afternoon extinguished a fire in woodland of approximately four acres, using land rovers and jets!

"Weather conditions remain dry and the risk of wildfires remain!"