Midhurst Foodbank volunteers are busier than ever

More families than ever before are turning to the Midhurst Foodbank this Christmas as they struggle to feed their children over the festive holiday.

Volunteers at the foodbank’s St Ann’s Hall base are working flat out to fill 14kg boxes for children who would normally have free meals at school and whose parents receive vouchers for food boxes to cover the two- week Christmas holiday.

The Midhurst operation is co-ordinated by Chrissy Abbott and her husband Mike.

“We are busier than we have ever been before.” Chrissy told the Observer. “People out there are pretty desperate. Even those who have been reluctant to come to the foodbank in the past because they don’t like to take handouts, are coming because they need the help for their children.

“The number of children we are helping from rural schools particularly has gone up dramatically.”

Midhurst volunteers fed 137 children over the summer holiday, which was a big increase on the year before.

Now they are expecting to hand out around 150 boxes of food in the next week each containing 14kg of food – a total of more than two tonnes for the holiday.

“It doesn’t seem to matter how hard people work,” said Chrissy, “they don’t seem to be able to get out of a big hole and there is a greater need than ever for the foodbank.”

She thanked all those who have so far supported the foodbank with donations this Christmas.

“People have been very generous not only with food and cash but also with other gifts, including mince pies and wrapped presents for children, which have poured in to the Midhurst Centre in St Ann’s Hall.”

She said the foodbank was always grateful for donations of tinned meat, vegetables and fruit and long life milk, as well as juice.

The Foodbank is open on Friday, (December 22) from 3pm to 5pm for people to collect boxes or make donations or contact volunteers on 07826397732.

