Midhurst garden opening event is a blooming success

The joint opening of three gardens in Guillard’s Oak at Midhurst over the National Garden Scheme (NGS) Festival Weekend raised a massive £1,400 in entry fees and a further £900 from cake and plant sales.

Along with the opening of gardens at 14 and 38 Guillards Oak, Patty Christie, county organiser of the NGS for West Sussex, also opened her Garden House garden for the first time.

Owners of 38 Guillards Oak, Mike and Pam Nobes, are previous winners of the Midhurst in Bloom competition and the garden of plantswoman Jill Emery further down the road is crammed with interesting and colourful plants.

Another garden which received hundreds of visitors over the festival weekend was Lowder Mill in Haslemere.

A delighted Patty Christie said: “The festival weekend was a huge success throughout West Sussex and it was a privilege to be able to open my own garden to the public. We have received some wonderful feedback from visitors across the county with many posting pictures from their visits on social media. A huge thank you to everyone who opened their gardens and to all those who came to enjoy them.”

Last year, NGS garden openings raised more than £4 million nationally for health charities.