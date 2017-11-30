Midhurst homes ‘fly in the face’ of national park plan

A scheme for five, large, four bedroomed homes on land next to Brisbane House flats on The Fairway in Midhurst ‘flies in the face’ of the emerging South Downs National Park Local Plan, claimed town councillors.

Existing residents have expressed grave concerns that the proposed development would exacerbate an already critical parking situation.

They claim cars are already parked at The Fairway because space cannot be found in the current car park next to Brisbane House.

This causes a danger to road users where traffic is forced into the middle of the road on a blind bend.

The residents said four bedroom houses would each be allocated more spaces than the existing flats and increase the present parking nightmare.

After visiting the area, Midhurst town councillors pointed out the site was earmarked for eight to ten homes in the emerging national park local plan.

They recommended the plan should be refused on the grounds it was contrary to the park plan. They said any future planning applications for the site should include affordable homes.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.