Midhurst recreation ground ‘fulfils its purpose’

Midhurst’s Carron Lane Recreation Ground has been given the thumbs up by a recreational consultant.

Rob Wheway was asked by town councillors to carry out a survey of what users wanted to see provided and the shortcomings of the present facilities.

At a meeting of the community and environment committee Theresa Truscott, who organised the survey, said: “He says the recreation ground is really good as it is and it would not take much tweaking. Its natural siting is its main asset and it doesn’t need a huge amount of money spending on it except for the skate park.”

Mr Wheway said: “The recreation ground is fulfilling its purpose well and on account of its location, it is not desirable to have wholesale improvement of those facilities.”

He said there was, however, a strong desire among users for improved football facilities. A small multi-use games area would be an asset and ‘imaginative’ items for toddlers. In addition, he suggested a multi-use area for junior users.

The skate park was ‘highly valued’ but inevitably users wanted something ‘even bigger and better’.

There was, he reported, no evidence of use of the play area at June Lane or at Holmbush, where there was an issue with children having to cross a busy road.

Ways of slowing down the traffic could be explored to increase the use, he reported.

Chairing the committee, Margaret Guest said it had been a ‘very useful’ report.

“We very much appreciate the time, effort and experience that Rob has put into it in terms of analysing what he heard and observed and giving us all these useful pointers.”

She said members would need to consider the report in depth before making any recommendations for future provision of facilities to the full council.

Town councillors have earmarked £10,000 in next year’s budget to spend on refurbishment and a further £8,300 for the skate park.

